Chinese births hit lowest level in 58 years

BEIJING -- China recorded its fewest births in 58 years last year, with 14.65 million, down 580,000 from the previous year, according to government data released on Friday.

The number of births in 2019 marked the third straight decrease.

The figure represents the lowest level since 1961, when the Great Leap Forward policy resulted in millions of people starving to death.

The Chinese government has abolished the one-child policy that has been in place since 1979, and adopted a new policy in 2016 in which all Chinese couples are allowed to have two children. However, the decline of the birthrate and aging are accelerating in China, and the effects of the two-child policy almost disappeared in 2019.

The birthrate, calculated by dividing the number of births by the whole population, was 1.048% in 2019, the lowest since Communist China was founded in 1949.

The fall in the birthrate is likely to accelerate as the number of young women of childbearing age is expected to drop sharply.

Meanwhile, the population is aging due to greater longevity. According to the announcement on Friday, the number of people over age 65 reached 12.6% of the total population at the end of 2019, 0.7 percentage point up from the previous year.

The birthrate decline and aging place an extra burden on the nation's finances and social security benefits such as healthcare and pensions.

Each province in China has its own pension program, but some regions have already run out of pension reserves.

The total population of the country reached 1.40005 billion at the end of 2019, surpassing 1.4 billion as births exceeded deaths.