GUANGZHOU/SHANGHAI -- China is wooing foreign investors to bolster an economy battered by three years of strict COVID-19 controls, with local authorities leading the charge with charm offensives both at home and abroad.

Shanghai plans to hold more than 100 events in 2023 to attract capital from overseas. At one such conference on April 6, the city announced incentives of up to 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) for companies that invest in the city.