ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Companies need 'economic security executive,' Japan says

Strategic industries urged to appoint policy liaisons

Japan seeks to work with companies in strategic fields to safeguard key technologies.    © Reuters
MASAYA KATO, KAORU OSAWA and TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan wants companies involved in strategic industries such as semiconductors and nuclear power to appoint an executive responsible for economic security issues, Nikkei has learned.

Government officials are preparing to create a forum as early as this year for talks on how to safeguard crucial technology and prevent excessive reliance on Chinese manufacturing, among other topics. The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, is among the organizations that will be asked to join the forum.

Tokyo's initiative comes as nations tighten controls on artificial intelligence, 5G communication, drones, semiconductors and other technologies that can confer military advantages.

Japan already has approached several companies informally on the possibility of appointing an economic security officer. This post would give Tokyo a liaison for policy discussions who has broad oversight over all of a company's divisions.

The country is home to some of the world's leading suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials, as well as industrial groups that span aerospace, energy, computing and other sectors intertwined with national security.

A group of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers headed by Akira Amari, a former Japanese economic and industrial minister, will present recommendations on the economic security forum soon. Amari has warned that companies and universities must do more to counter the threat of economic espionage.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more