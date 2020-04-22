ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Doing good: Public sector lures Japan's job switchers

Many corporate employees look for positions where they can contribute to society

YOSUKE SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Rescue workers help residents of a flooded town in Japan's Hiroshima Prefecture in 2018.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Private-sector workers in Japan are seeking to transition to the public sector as a way to benefit society, a poll shows.

Some 81% of those looking for a new job said they are interested in working at a national or local government or agency, a survey by staffing company En-Japan found. Asked why, 57% of the prospective sector-switchers said they want to "make a contribution to society through work," while 46% said they seek to "give back the learned skills to society."

Stable income was cited by 43%, while 39% said they seek "a broader scope of work."

In the poll, 11% have had a public-sector job. Asked about what they like about the public sector, 56% said they can make a contribution to society through work. The top response was followed by stable income, cited by 49%, while 37% said they liked performing work that has a wide range of impact.

The poll also showed that public-sector job postings have many areas of improvement, with 58% complaining insufficient amount of information about government jobs. Some 56% said they are worried about the tough hiring process, while 48% said they do not know how to search for government jobs.

The survey received answers from March 6 to March 31 from 2,634 job seekers 35 and older.

