Doubts smolder about how long Japan's post-COVID recovery can last

TOKYO -- Japan's economy expanded in the January-March period for the first time in three quarters on robust consumer spending, but some economists question how sustainable growth is due to rising prices and sluggish overseas demand.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.4% from the previous quarter on a real seasonally adjusted basis and 1.6% on an annualized basis, according to preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday. The annualized growth rate was much higher than the median 0.7% of forecasts compiled in advance by QUICK.