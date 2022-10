HONG KONG -- China's growth will slow to 3.2% this year as the economy reels from the impact of a property market crisis and President Xi Jinping's strict zero-COVID policies, economists and analysts say, ahead of a key Communist Party leadership meeting this month.

The world's No. 2 economy is set to expand between 2.2% and 4.1% in 2022, with the average forecast coming in at 3.2% among 31 respondents to a written survey conducted jointly by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News in September.