Economists fear generative AI's impact on India, Indonesia

TOKYO -- Economists warn that generative artificial intelligence such as OpenAI's ChatGPT could drag on employment in India and Indonesia, fearing the rapidly developing technology will cut the number of jobs available to the huge populations of young people in those countries.

The Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei asked economists and analysts in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and India about the impact of new technology as part of their quarterly Asia economic consensus survey last month, with the results published on Monday.