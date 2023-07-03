ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Economists fear generative AI's impact on India, Indonesia

Survey shows experts worried about fallout in countries with big young populations

Commuters crowd onto a railway station platform in Mumbai, India. Economists are concerned about generative AI's impact on employment in the nation of 1.4 billion people.   © Reuters
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Economists warn that generative artificial intelligence such as OpenAI's ChatGPT could drag on employment in India and Indonesia, fearing the rapidly developing technology will cut the number of jobs available to the huge populations of young people in those countries.

The Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei asked economists and analysts in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and India about the impact of new technology as part of their quarterly Asia economic consensus survey last month, with the results published on Monday.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close