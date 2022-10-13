ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Emerging-market debt breaches 250% of GDP, making it G-20 focus

Impact of strong dollar and rising interest rates likely to be on agenda

Foreign currency reserves in countries such as Turkey are below levels the IMF considers safe.   © Reuters
YOHEI HIROSE, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- As Group of 20 central bankers and finance ministers meet here Wednesday night, the debt burdens of emerging economies, and the potential risk they pose to the global economy, are expected to be key topics of discussion.

Government, household and private-sector debt in 31 emerging economies totaled $98.8 trillion as of June, 2.5 times their collective gross domestic product, according to the Institute of International Finance. The tally topped $90 trillion for the first time in June 2021.

