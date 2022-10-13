Emerging-market debt breaches 250% of GDP, making it G-20 focus

WASHINGTON -- As Group of 20 central bankers and finance ministers meet here Wednesday night, the debt burdens of emerging economies, and the potential risk they pose to the global economy, are expected to be key topics of discussion.

Government, household and private-sector debt in 31 emerging economies totaled $98.8 trillion as of June, 2.5 times their collective gross domestic product, according to the Institute of International Finance. The tally topped $90 trillion for the first time in June 2021.