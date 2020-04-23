Exclusive: Bank of Japan weighs unlimited government bond buying

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan next week will discuss shifting to unlimited purchases of Japanese government bonds in response to the coronavirus-induced economic slump, Nikkei has learned.

The BOJ will also weigh doubling yearly purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper during the policy meeting next Monday, sources say, in an effort to help cash-strapped businesses finance their operations.

Japan's central bank had set a target of increasing its government bond holdings at a pace of roughly 80 trillion yen ($742 billion) a year. Shifting to unlimited buying would put the BOJ in the same whatever-it-takes stance as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The bank is expected to maintain its negative 0.1% policy rate and its policy of guiding the 10-year government bond yield to around zero percent.

Because the BOJ has corralled interest rates within the target range, its JGB purchases have remained well below the 80 trillion yen annual pace.

But the Japanese government is poised to issue more debt, which could put upward pressure on yields. The central bank seeks to make clear it will maintain its aggressive monetary easing stance by scrapping the limit on government bond buying.