Economy

F1's return gives Singapore pole over Hong Kong in 'MICE' race

Competition to host meetings and events heats up as COVID barriers come down

Singapore is buzzing this week as F1 racing returns for the first time since 2019. (File photo by EPA/Jiji) 
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- As Singapore heads into its first Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the glitzy event, the city-state is revving up for another kind of race -- in the business of hosting meetings and conferences.

The three days of F1 festivities kick off Friday, with practice and qualifying sessions leading up to Sunday's 61-lap night race. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected. On the sidelines, a flurry of high-level conferences are being held, including one of the biggest cryptocurrency events -- giving executives and entrepreneurs the opportunity to wheel and deal.

