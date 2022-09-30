F1's return gives Singapore pole over Hong Kong in 'MICE' race

SINGAPORE -- As Singapore heads into its first Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the glitzy event, the city-state is revving up for another kind of race -- in the business of hosting meetings and conferences.

The three days of F1 festivities kick off Friday, with practice and qualifying sessions leading up to Sunday's 61-lap night race. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected. On the sidelines, a flurry of high-level conferences are being held, including one of the biggest cryptocurrency events -- giving executives and entrepreneurs the opportunity to wheel and deal.