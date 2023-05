TOKYO -- Turmoil in the financial system, from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. to heavy debts in China's property sector, is fueling concerns of a global downturn later this year even as some economic conditions improve.

Japan's real gross domestic product grew 1.6% on the year in the January-March quarter, outpacing market forecasts, preliminary data published Wednesday shows. But exports shrank 4.2%, partly due to sluggish growth in the U.S. and Europe.