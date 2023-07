TOKYO -- The U.S. Federal Reserve has fallen into what amounts to effective negative net worth as its string of rate hikes has driven up the cost of paying interest on bank reserves, raising concerns about the potential impact if markets' faith in the central bank is shaken.

When the Fed released its weekly H.4.1 balance sheet for April 27, "Other liabilities and capital" -- essentially a measure of the central bank's net assets -- came in at minus $3.27 billion.