OSAKA (Kyodo) -- Police suspect a 61-year-old male patient of starting a fire at a mental clinic in Osaka that killed 24 people, investigative sources said Saturday.

Firefighters enter a building in Osaka where a fire killed 24 people. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)

Police find the man's registration card for the clinic during a search

