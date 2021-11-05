ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Graying China sinks pensions under critical line in more provinces

Shrinking reserves and demographic time bomb build pressure for reform

Elderly people exercise in a Beijing park. The government has contributed heavily to China's pension system in order to make up for a growing deficit.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's pension reserves have fallen below a key government threshold in a majority of provinces, as growing deficits from a rapidly aging population threaten the system's long-term viability.

China has two main pension schemes that together cover 1 billion people. One is compulsory for urban employees and public servants, while the second serves other urban residents and the rural population. The urban employee pension system, the far larger of the two, received 16% less income in 2020 than the year before.

In normal times, employees pay 8% of wages into the system, and employers pay 16% of wages, but last year the government waived contributions from small and midsize businesses hit hard by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, payouts rose 4% as the population continued to age.

As a result, the urban employee system's reserves fell around 10% to 4.83 trillion yuan ($754 billion), the first year-on-year decrease since comparable data became available a decade ago. Its capacity to increase payouts is shrinking as well. The system held reserves enough to cover 11.3 months in payouts during 2020, compared with 16.4 months five years ago.

The state-affiliated Chinese Academy of Social Sciences considers nine months of payouts to be the standard, and views three months as a sort of red line. Though the pension system remains above the nine-month mark nationally, 16 out of 31 provincial-level regions, including highly developed areas like Shanghai, have dipped below the threshold.

With China's working-age population shrinking, the pension system is running on an ever-increasing deficit. Payouts have outpaced contributions since 2014 among urbanites with corporate jobs or who are self-employed. The government last year poured 1.17 trillion yuan -- the equivalent of about 40% of regular contributions -- into the system to plug the shortfall.

Forty million people will retire in China between 2021 and 2025 while the working-age population falls by 35 million, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security predicts.

China is considering reforms to shore up the pension system, like raising the 15-year contribution minimum to qualify for future payments. The government also has called for raising the retirement age as part of its five-year plan through 2025.

Yet President Xi Jinping's recent push for "common prosperity" to ease inequality in the country means that any move to delay retirement likely will need to be presented to the public carefully.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more