ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Economy

Hanoi's planned metro, already 2 years late, hit with new delays

Safety checks screech to halt as Chinese builder fails to submit paperwork

TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer
A worker walks the tracks of Hanoi's planned metro system in 2015. Construction has mostly finished, but safety checks face delays.   © Reuters

HANOI -- Vietnam's first metro system under construction in Hanoi faces yet another obstacle, leaving residents waiting more than two years after the trains were expected to go into service.

The Chinese company responsible for the project has not submitted the documents needed for a final safety check on a 13 km section between the Cat Linh and Ha Dong stations, local media report.

Vietnam's State Audit Office also has uncovered unapproved spending in relation to the project, adding to the confusion.

Construction of the Hanoi metro began in 2011 with the cooperation of China's government. Operations initially were slated to start in September 2017. But the project has been plagued by various delays. Vietnam's Transport Ministry most recently had said the system would go online in April 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and other Vietnamese officials inspected the site on Tuesday, where they said that commercial operations would start within the year.

The Vietnamese government is in talks with the Chinese Embassy in order to move the project forward. But the two sides are believed to be at odds, and a quick resolution appears unlikely.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media