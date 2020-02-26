Hong Kong crises will force at least two years of budget deficits

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday it will post fiscal deficits for at least two years, its first shortfalls since the SARS crisis, as the economy suffers under the weight of the new coronavirus outbreak, anti-government protests and the U.S.-China trade war.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said he also expects a deficit in the operating account for the next five fiscal years.

For the current fiscal year ending March 2020, the Hong Kong government said it would record a deficit of 37.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($4.9 billion). The deficit for the year ending March 2021 is expected to widen to a historical high of HK$139.1 billion following a series of relief measures, costing HK$120 billion, including a one-off cash handout of HK$10,000 to all permanent residents 18 years old and above, business subsidies, and tax cuts, according to government estimates.

The estimated deficit for the 12 months ending March 2021 is more than double the largest deficit ever recorded, for the 2001-02 year.

Forecasts for 2020 gross domestic product range from contractions of 0.5% to 1.5%.

The financial hub last posted a budget deficit in March 2004 of roughly HK$40 billion in the wake of the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, who said the government "will introduce aggressive countercyclical measures to help everyone through this difficult time," delivers his annual budget at Hong Kong's Legislative Council. © Reuters

"The current crisis is likely to take a greater toll than in SARS," Chan said in his budget speech on Wednesday. "But Hong Kong's core competitiveness remain solid. We will introduce aggressive countercyclical measures to help everyone through this difficult time."

Despite the huge deficit, Hong Kong's ample fiscal reserves allow it to continue pumping in stimulus to shore up the economy. At the end of 2019, Hong Kong was sitting on reserves of HK$1.12 trillion, or roughly $144 billion, one of the world's largest.

The city's government has earmarked HK$30 billion in the coming fiscal year to provide financial aid to citizens and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, after rolling out a HK$35 billion stimulus package last year amid the monthslong anti-government demonstrations.

Specific measures include one-off subsidies of HK$80,000 to HK$200,000 to retailers, restaurants and travel agencies -- industries hit hardest by the slump in inbound visitors and the economic downturn. For the period of November to January, these sectors saw a combined unemployment rate of 5.2%, compared with 3.4% for the whole of Hong Kong. The government is also offering a full guarantee on loans for companies to pay wages and taxes.

Other measures on the table include plans for affordable housing, funding for innovation, as well as assistance for low-income residents.

Hong Kong has faced shortages of surgical face masks and other products used to protect people from the coronavirus. The global epidemic has hit Hong Kong's economy hard. © AP

"I think the measures could be effective to boost consumption," Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, told the Nikkei Asian Review. The HK$10,000 cash handout for millions of citizens is equivalent to 2.5% of GDP, he estimated, and the cuts to personal and corporate taxes are also "quite sizable."

"If the benefits from the cash handouts and tax cuts are distributed this year and everyone spends them this year, the economic boost could be 0.5% to 1% of GDP," he said.

But other economists believe that the government's measures were made partly out of "political consideration" amid rising social grievances following anti-government protests, which began last June.

"Generally speaking, cash handouts are not the best way to redistribute wealth from a public-finance perspective," said Billy Mak Sui-choi, associate professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. After years of failed attempts, however, both Hong Kong people and politicians have realized that the government is unable to resolve such issues as a shortage of housing and medical resources in the short-term, he said.

"Therefore, the government needs to find a quicker way to pacify social discontent and stabilize employment," Mak said. "And cash handouts become a reasonable option."

Hong Kong entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2019, with annual GDP contracting 1.2%, compared with the same period a year earlier, marking the first decline since the global financial crisis a decade ago. Meanwhile, exports sank 22.7% in January from a year earlier.

In the long-run, the Hong Kong government must reduce its reliance on land sales and stamp duties for revenue, which has proved to be unsustainable when the economy slows, William Chan, tax partner at Grant Thornton Hong Kong, said.

"A major tax reform to diversify revenue stream is necessary," he said. "Otherwise there will be a structural deficit in five to 10 years."

Property developers in Hong Kong have cut rents by as much as 60% at major shopping malls to support businesses and protect jobs, while banks are allowing mortgage borrowers to make interest-only payments for up to a year.

Additional reporting by Nikki Sun.