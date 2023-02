HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's economy shrank by 3.5% in 2022 as the financial hub grappled with its worst virus outbreak and strict COVID curbs that hurt growth as a weak global outlook aggravated the downturn.

The drop was bigger than a government forecast for a 3.2% contraction, which had already been revised down twice since May, as a slump in exports worsened the situation while property prices tumbled.