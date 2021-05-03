Hong Kong returns to growth after 18-month recession

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's economy has finally resumed expansion after six consecutive quarters of economic contraction, the financial hub's longest recession on record.

First quarter gross domestic product increased 7.8% from the same period a year earlier, according to an advance government reading released on Monday, thanks to a strong performance in external trade and a low base for comparison, given that Hong Kong curtailed activity in early 2020 with the emergence of COVID-19.

"The sharp rebound in the first quarter mainly reflected the very strong growth of exports of goods amid the global economic recovery led by the mainland and the U.S.," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the spokesperson noted that the economic recovery is "uneven, and overall economic activity was still below the prerecession level," particularly for consumer sectors like tourism.

Hong Kong recently relaxed social-distancing restrictions, allowing entertainment venues including bars and karaoke lounges to reopen if they fulfill vaccination and contact-tracing requirements.

Hong Kong's retail sales jumped more than 30% in February compared with the same period last year, while the unemployment rate decreased slightly to 6.8% in March from a 17-year high of 7.2% in February.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan previously forecast that economic growth would reach 3.5% to 5.5% this year, with normal business activities resuming as the city's COVID-19 vaccination drive continues.

The Hong Kong government has earmarked 120 billion Hong Kong dollars ($15.4 billion) for the fiscal year that started last month for stimulus measures aimed at jump-starting the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Hong Kong logged unprecedented back-to-back annual contractions in 2019 and 2020 as the city grappled with a triple whammy of street protests, the U.S.-China trade war and the pandemic. Hong Kong's GDP contracted 6.1% in 2020, worse than the 5.9% drop posted during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

Still, Chan wrote in his official blog on Sunday that the pandemic will remain a hurdle for Hong Kong's recovery and that vaccinations are key to a full economic recovery.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue warned that the city's slow vaccination pace could threaten its status as an international financial hub, as it could be left out in future travel-bubble arrangements.

In Hong Kong, only around 15% of people have received a vaccination shot, significantly lower than the U.S., the U.K. and Singapore.

"Moving forward, Hong Kong's business sentiment is likely to be further encouraged by the government's recent easing mobility measures... as well as the travel bubble with Singapore," Natixis economist Alicia Garcia Herrero wrote in a report.

Still, she added that a "full-fledged reopening is still far away" and U.S.-China tensions remain "bad news for Hong Kong as the city has played a bridge role for decades."