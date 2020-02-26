Hong Kong to post budget deficits for two years in wake of crises

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday it will post fiscal deficits for two years, its first shortfalls since the SARS crisis, as the economy suffers under the weight of the new coronavirus outbreak, anti-government protests and the U.S.-China trade war.

In addition to recording a deficit for the 12 months ending March 2020, the deficit for the fiscal year ending March 2021 is expected to widen to a historical high following a series of relief measures, costing HK$120 billion, including a one-off cash handout of HK$10,000 to all permanent residents 18 years old and above, business subsidies and tax cuts, according to estimates by the Hong Kong government.

Forecasts for 2020 gross domestic product ranges from contractions of 0.5% to 1.5%.

The financial hub last posted a budget deficit in March 2004 of roughly HK$40 billion in the wake of the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic.

"The current crisis is likely to take a greater toll than in SARS," Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget speech on Wednesday. "But Hong Kong's core competitiveness remain solid. We will introduce aggressive countercyclical measures to help everyone through this difficult time."

Despite the huge deficit, Hong Kong's ample fiscal reserves allow it to continue pumping in stimulus to shore up the economy. At the end of 2019, Hong Kong was sitting on reserves of HK$1.12 trillion, or roughly $144 billion, one of the world's largest.

The city's government has earmarked HK$30 billion in the coming fiscal year to provide financial aid to citizens and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, after rolling out a HK$35 billion stimulus package last year amid the monthslong anti-government demonstrations.

Specific measures include one-off subsidies of HK$80,000 to HK$200,000 to retailers, restaurants and travel agencies -- industries hit hardest by the slump in inbound visitors and the economic downturn. For the period of November to January, these sectors saw a combined unemployment rate of 5.2%, compared with 3.4% for the whole of Hong Kong. The government is also offering a full guarantee on loans for companies to pay wages and taxes.

Other measures on the table include plans for affordable housing, funding for innovation, as well as assistance for low-income residents.

"I think the measures could be effective to boost consumption," Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, told the Nikkei Asian Review. The HK$10,000 cash handout for seven million citizens is equivalent to 2.5% of GDP, he estimated, and the cuts to personal and corporate tax are also "quite sizable."

"If the benefits from the cash handouts and tax cuts are distributed this year and everyone spends them this year, the economic boost could be 0.5% to 1% of GDP," he said.

Hong Kong entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2019, with annual gross domestic product contracting 1.2%, compared with the same period a year earlier, marking the first decline since the global financial crisis a decade ago. Meanwhile, exports sank 22.7% in January from a year earlier.

Property developers in Hong Kong have cut rents by as much as 60% at major shopping malls to support businesses and protect jobs, while banks are allowing mortgage borrowers to make interest-only payments for up to a year.

Additional reporting by Nikki Sun.