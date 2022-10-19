Hong Kong unveils foreign 'talent trawl' to halt brain drain

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong will open an office dedicated to "trawling talent" from overseas in an effort to revive the city's battered reputation as a global business hub, even as it moves to strengthen links with mainland China.

In his inaugural policy address Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee unveiled a raft of measures, including tax breaks and looser visa rules, aimed at reversing a brain drain fueled by strict COVID-19 measures and a national security law imposed by Beijing after 2019 anti-government protests.