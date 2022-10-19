ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Hong Kong unveils foreign 'talent trawl' to halt brain drain

Tax breaks, easy visas among moves to reboot city as global business hub

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee delivers his first annual policy address at the city's Legislative Council on Oct. 19, vowing to restore the city's luster as a financial center.    © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong will open an office dedicated to "trawling talent" from overseas in an effort to revive the city's battered reputation as a global business hub, even as it moves to strengthen links with mainland China.

In his inaugural policy address Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee unveiled a raft of measures, including tax breaks and looser visa rules, aimed at reversing a brain drain fueled by strict COVID-19 measures and a national security law imposed by Beijing after 2019 anti-government protests.

