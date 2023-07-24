ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Hopes for 'bazooka-style' stimulus in China fade ahead of big meeting

Banks cut full-year GDP projections as Beijing looks for 'high-quality' growth

China's economy expanded by 6.3% in the second quarter, lower than the average market forecast of 6.9% tabulated by Nikkei and QUICK.   © Reuters
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Hopes for a "bazooka-style" stimulus in China have faded in advance of a much-anticipated meeting of the Communist Party's Politburo, prompting economists to lower their growth forecasts for Asia's largest economy.

At least five global banks slashed their full-year China GDP forecasts last week as Chinese growth fell short of expectations and investors grew pessimistic about the possibility of a major policy response at the Politburo meeting, which is expected to be held by the end of this month.

