IMF's $4.7bn Bangladesh loan not a cure-all, analysts say

DHAKA -- Bangladesh received a dose of economic relief this week as the International Monetary Fund's board approved a $4.7 billion loan program, but experts warn that the South Asian country's problems will not be solved so easily.

Finance Ministry officials expect the first tranche of the loans to come in by Feb. 10. A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal, the finance minister, cheered the IMF's decision. "The loan approval by the IMF proves that the basic area of Bangladesh's macroeconomy is standing on strong footing and comparatively stronger than many other countries," he said in a statement.