Economy

IMF upgrades India economic outlook, while China's recovery loses steam

'Too early to celebrate' about world economy despite resilient start to 2023

 India remains the world's fastest growing big economy with a 6.1% expansion this year.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its economic forecast for India this year amid a modest improvement in the global growth outlook, but said that China's post-pandemic recovery has weakened.

According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook update for July, India remains the world's fastest growing big economy with a 6.1% expansion this year, up 0.2 percentage point from the IMF's April projection. That's in part due to a better-than-expected finish to 2022 from strong domestic investment, said Tuesday's report.

