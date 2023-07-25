IMF upgrades India economic outlook, while China's recovery loses steam

NEW YORK -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its economic forecast for India this year amid a modest improvement in the global growth outlook, but said that China's post-pandemic recovery has weakened.

According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook update for July, India remains the world's fastest growing big economy with a 6.1% expansion this year, up 0.2 percentage point from the IMF's April projection. That's in part due to a better-than-expected finish to 2022 from strong domestic investment, said Tuesday's report.