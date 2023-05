NEW DELHI -- The Indian government said on Wednesday that gross domestic product grew 6.1% in the January-March period, up from 4.5% in the previous quarter, as the economy continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The result for India's fourth fiscal quarter brought annual expansion to 7.2%, compared with 9.1% in the preceding fiscal year, when the number was boosted by a low base because a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown led to a sharp drop in economic activity.