NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth rate slowed to 4.4% in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, official figures showed on Tuesday, although the country is zipping ahead of regional rival China.

India's gross domestic product growth for the October-December period matched the Reserve Bank of India's 4.4% year-on-year estimate. Before the data release, 42 economists polled by Reuters had given a median forecast of 4.6%.