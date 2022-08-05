India central bank raises key rate to 5.4% to cool inflation

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, the third hike since May, as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation.

The decision was widely expected, with 63 economists polled by Reuters all anticipating an increase, though they were split on the size of the hike. The central bank's move coincides with global peers' monetary policy tightening to tackle rising prices against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and costlier crude oil. It also comes amid recent sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar.