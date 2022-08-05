ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

India central bank raises key rate to 5.4% to cool inflation

50-basis-point hike comes as price rises surpass RBI's comfort zone

The Reserve Bank of India is striving to control inflation with a series of rate hikes.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, the third hike since May, as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation.

The decision was widely expected, with 63 economists polled by Reuters all anticipating an increase, though they were split on the size of the hike. The central bank's move coincides with global peers' monetary policy tightening to tackle rising prices against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and costlier crude oil. It also comes amid recent sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar.

