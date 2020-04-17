ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

India cuts deposit rate and infuses $7bn into financial system

Surprise step taken to help shadow banks and micro-lenders weather virus

KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer
The Reserve Bank of India announces a 500 billion-rupee infusion into the country's financial system as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake the nation of 1.3 billion people.   © Reuters

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Friday provided fresh liquidity to the economy by cutting the reverse repo rates by 25 basis points, to 3.75%, and announcing an infusion of 500 billion rupees ($7 billion) into the financial system to help shadow banks and micro-finance institutions.

"The mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the epidemiological curve from steepening any further," RBI Gov. Shaktikanta Das said in a televised statement. "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus on light."

India, which has confirmed 13,387 coronavirus infections and 437 deaths, is in its 24th day of a lockdown, which is to remain in place until May 3.

The central bank's move follows action it took on March 27, cutting the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%, a level not seen in more than a decade. It also trimmed the reverse repo rate by 90 basis points, to 4%, on that day.

