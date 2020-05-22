India cuts policy rate 40 basis points to ease coronavirus shock

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut its benchmark interest rate 40 basis points to 4%, as the novel coronavirus pandemic severely dents the country's economy.

The central bank moved up its monetary policy committee meeting, which was scheduled for early June, to make the rate cut. The committee voted 5 to 1 in favor of the reduction.

It also trimmed the reverse repo rate 40 basis points to 3.35%, Gov. Shaktikanta Das said in a televised statement.

The announcement comes on the same day that India recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far, with 6,088 new infections, bringing the total to 118,447. That count includes 3,583 deaths, up 148 over the previous 24 hours.