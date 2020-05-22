ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

India cuts policy rate 40 basis points to ease coronavirus shock

Benchmark rate lowered to 4% at unscheduled central bank meeting

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, announced a surprise rate cut of four-tenths of a percentage point in hopes of easing the economic pain of the coronavirus.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut its benchmark interest rate 40 basis points to 4%, as the novel coronavirus pandemic severely dents the country's economy.

The central bank moved up its monetary policy committee meeting, which was scheduled for early June, to make the rate cut. The committee voted 5 to 1 in favor of the reduction.

It also trimmed the reverse repo rate 40 basis points to 3.35%, Gov. Shaktikanta Das said in a televised statement.

The announcement comes on the same day that India recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far, with 6,088 new infections, bringing the total to 118,447. That count includes 3,583 deaths, up 148 over the previous 24 hours.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

