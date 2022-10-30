India gets mixed marks on poverty, with hunger rank behind Pakistan

NEW DELHI -- New assessments of poverty in India have stirred debate over the record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, with some metrics showing significant progress but others highlighting how far the nation of 1.4 billion still has to go.

The release of the Global Hunger Index earlier this month cast a harsh light on India, which fell six places to rank 107th out of 121 nations, behind struggling neighbors Sri Lanka (64th) and Pakistan (99th) and just ahead of impoverished Afghanistan (109th).