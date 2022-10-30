ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

India gets mixed marks on poverty, with hunger rank behind Pakistan

New Delhi slams 'misinformation' as other study hails 140m saved from destitution

A laborer pulls a car loaded with sacks of lentils at a grain market in Ahmedabad. The government has said the country's low rank on an index of global hunger is intended to "taint India's image."   © Reuters
AAKASH HASAN, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- New assessments of poverty in India have stirred debate over the record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, with some metrics showing significant progress but others highlighting how far the nation of 1.4 billion still has to go.

The release of the Global Hunger Index earlier this month cast a harsh light on India, which fell six places to rank 107th out of 121 nations, behind struggling neighbors Sri Lanka (64th) and Pakistan (99th) and just ahead of impoverished Afghanistan (109th).

