India pauses on rate cuts to tame inflation in surprise move

MUMBAI -- The Indian central bank on Thursday held its repo rate steady at 5.15% on Thursday as the South Asian country battles rising inflation and the slowest economic growth since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

The unanimous decision by the Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee to stand pat surprised many market watchers and economists who had predicted a cut of least a 25 basis points.

It takes place against a backdrop of higher prices in recent months, especially for essential food items. In October, food inflation soared to 7.9% from below zero at the beginning of the year. Flooding across the country, which disrupted supplies, is largely blamed for spiraling prices.

The central bank raised its inflation forecast to 4.7% to 5.1% for the half year between October 2019 and March 2020, and slashed its GDP growth forecast from 6.1% to 5.0% for the year through next March.

"The MPC recognizes that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture. Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target," the committee said in a statement.

The central bank previously cut rates aggressively to support Modi's efforts to get the economy firing on all cylinders again. India's gross domestic product grew 4.5% on the year in the July to September quarter, hitting a fresh low and falling below the six-year trough of 5% recorded in the previous three months. Although private consumption rose 5.1%, public and private investment grew a scant 1.0%, hitting a nearly five-year low.

This has raised fears of stagflation. The consumer price index rose 4.6% in October, reaching a 16-month high and topping the central bank's median inflation target of 4%.

"The risk [of] inflation is largely emanating from rising food prices," albeit from a low base, CARE Ratings said in a recent note. However, it predicts "headline CPI inflation is likely to be in the 5% range in the next two months," and will fall to 4.0% to 4.5% "by March 2020."

The government has tried to gin up growth by cutting corporate taxes, recapitalizing banks and giving aid to the real estate, export and automotive sectors. So far these efforts have yet to bear fruit, with industry weighed down by weak domestic demand.

Brickwork Ratings, another credit rating agency, points out that earlier rate cuts -- 135 basis points in total from February to October -- have not translated to big declines in commercial lending rates in the banking sector. "Compared to the 135-[basis point] repo rate cut since February 2019, these banks have reduced their [lending rates] by just 30 to 50 [basis points] during the same period," it said in a report.