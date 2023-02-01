India pumps up infrastructure spending in last full pre-election budget

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday announced a major boost for infrastructure spending in its last full budget before the 2024 general election, aiming to provide a "strong impetus" for job creation and strengthen macroeconomic stability amid a global slowdown.

"The budget takes the lead once again to ramp up the virtuous cycle of investment and job creation," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a speech in parliament as she presented the blueprint for the fiscal year starting in April.