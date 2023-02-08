India raises key rate 25 basis points to 6.5% as inflation cools

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its benchmark repo rate a modest 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point, to 6.5% in what many expect may be its final increase before hitting the pause button as inflation starts to cool.

The latest hike, the sixth in a row, follows a decline in India's December retail inflation rate to a 12-month low of 5.72% from 5.88% in November. Prior to this, inflation had remained above the RBI's maximum tolerance level of 6% for 10 straight months until October.