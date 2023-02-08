ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

India raises key rate 25 basis points to 6.5% as inflation cools

Experts suggest central bank's latest hike may signal end of current cycle

The Reserve Bank of India has been raising rates to contain inflation, which is starting to ease.   © EPA/Jiji
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its benchmark repo rate a modest 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point, to 6.5% in what many expect may be its final increase before hitting the pause button as inflation starts to cool.

The latest hike, the sixth in a row, follows a decline in India's December retail inflation rate to a 12-month low of 5.72% from 5.88% in November. Prior to this, inflation had remained above the RBI's maximum tolerance level of 6% for 10 straight months until October.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close