India returns to growth after two quarters of contraction

NEW DELHI -- India's economy turned positive during the three months through December as gross domestic product expanded 0.4%, putting aside fallout from the coronavirus crisis that had kept growth negative for two consecutive quarters.

The Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank, had projected a growth rate of 0.1% for the October-December quarter, while the State Bank of India, the nation's largest lender, had pegged it at 0.3%, encouraged by more government and consumer spending. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast 0.5% growth.

The gain came after a 7.5% year-on-year contraction in the July-September quarter, which was an improvement from the unprecedented 23.9% decline during the previous three months.

In March, India imposed a nationwide lockdown, the world's largest, grinding economic activity to a halt.

But since June the restrictions have been greatly eased. The virus, however, has gone on a renewed surge in western Maharashtra and a few other states. On Thursday, India reported 16,738 new cases for the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in nearly a month. As of Friday, India had confirmed more than 11 million cases and 156,700 deaths.

Macroeconomic research firm Capital Economics on Wednesday cited a need for caution. "While new COVID-19 cases remain low," it said, "the recent flare-up in Maharashtra highlights the risk of targeted lockdowns, at least in the near term," it said.

India launched its COVID vaccination drive on Jan. 16, prioritizing health care and front-line workers in the first phase. The second round, which begins Monday, will cover people 60 and older as well as those above 45 who have diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other illnesses.

On Feb. 1, the government unveiled its budget for the financial year beginning April; it includes proposals to more than double the country's health care outlay to over 2.2 trillion rupees ($30 billion) with the aim of lifting the virus-hammered economy.