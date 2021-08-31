India's GDP expands 20.1% in April-June from low base

NEW DELHI -- India's economy grew 20.1% in the April-June quarter despite the country's deadly second coronavirus wave, mainly owing to a low base last year, official data released on Tuesday showed.

Ahead of the data's release, a Reuters poll of economists estimated 20% growth for the three months through June, the first quarter of the country's financial year, lower than the 21.4% predicted by the Reserve Bank of India, the central bank.

In the same period last year, an unprecedented 24.4% contraction was seen as Asia's third-largest economy imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns to contain the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely hit businesses. For the whole of the last fiscal year through March, gross domestic product shrank 7.3%.

India, a country of more than 1.3 billion people, saw over 400,000 confirmed daily infections at the height of its second COVID wave in early May -- far higher than the peak of 97,000 per day it experienced last September -- but in recent weeks new cases fell to less than 50,000 per day.

As of Tuesday, India had a total case count of 32.77 million, with 438,560 deaths.

The damage to the economy during the second wave does not appear to be as severe as it was last year because localized lockdowns were put in place to control the COVID spread, instead of the nationwide shutdown during the first wave.

Analysts say the economic recovery in the whole of the current financial year will depend on the progress of the country's vaccination drive. As of Friday, 50% of India's adult population of 944 million had received a first dose, while 15% had gotten both doses.

The country, which is currently administering about 5 million doses a day on average, aims to fully inoculate all its adults by the end of December. To attain that goal, it needs to nearly double the daily rate of vaccination.

"Going by the pace of vaccination, it is now almost certain that India will not be able to vaccinate its entire adult population by 31 December 2021," India Ratings and Research, a Fitch Group company, said in an Aug. 19 note, revising downward its GDP forecast for whole of the current financial year to 9.4% from an earlier projection of 9.6%.