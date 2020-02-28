India's GDP growth weak at 4.7%, indicating long road to recovery

NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth marginally remained flat at 4.7% in the quarter ended December, official data showed on Friday, indicating that the road to recovery will take longer, especially when the coronavirus epidemic that began in China has clouded the global outlook.

In the previous three months ended last September, the growth slipped to a 26-quarter low of 4.5% on the year, down from 5% in the April-June period, due to sluggish investment and weak consumer demand. These figures for the quarter ended in September and June were revised on Friday to 5.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

Ahead of the data release on Friday, a Reuters poll of economists had predicted that gross domestic production would expand at 4.7% in the December quarter. The State Bank of India, the country's largest public sector bank, had pegged it at 4.5%, while Japanese brokerage Nomura had estimated a further dip to 4.3%.

The latest figures are unlikely to bring relief to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been scrambling to revive growth by undertaking stimulus measures such as cutting corporate tax rates and increasing infrastructure spending. The Finance Ministry in its budget announcement on Feb. 1 allocated 2.83 trillion rupees ($40 billion) for agriculture and rural development for the fiscal year starting April.

The GDP is expected to grow 5% for the whole year through March, an 11-year low, according to an advance estimate issued by India's ministry of statistics.

The Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank, earlier this month cautioned that downside risks to global growth have increased due to the coronavirus outbreak, "the full effects of which are still uncertain and unfolding."

In a Feb. 17 report, Nomura pointed out that China accounted for 14.2% of India's imports. "A disruption in these imports will adversely affect key industries such as pharmaceuticals, autos, electronics, solar and agriculture, and could lead to higher prices if inventories are depleted," it added.