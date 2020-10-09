India's central bank predicts economy to shrink 9.5%

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank, on Friday forecast that the Indian economy will contract 9.5% in the current fiscal year through March due to the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns that severely impacted business activities.

The RBI, meanwhile, kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4% owing to rising retail inflation owing mainly by supply side disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. A Reuters poll of economists prior to the announcement had predicted the bank would keep the policy rate on hold.

The decision to maintain the status quo on rates for the second time in a row was taken by the central bank's six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Gov. Shaktikanta Das. The MPC was originally slated to gather from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1 but the meeting was rescheduled to Oct. 7-9.

The RBI had slashed rates by 115 basis points, or 1.15 percentage points, between February and May in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's economy was already slowing even before the pandemic struck, and its gross domestic product contracted 23.9% year-on-year in April-June, its worst quarter on record.

In September, the Asian Development Bank projected that India's GDP in the current fiscal year will contract 9%, while the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects a shrinkage of 10.2%.

India, which has reported over 6.8 million COVID-19 cases so far, imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on Mar. 25 to contain the spread of the pandemic. It has been gradually reopening the economy with lockdown-related restrictions largely eased in many parts of the country, but not in high-risk areas.

India's retail inflation in August stood at 6.69%, which was above the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target range of 4-6% for the fifth straight month, mainly because of supply side issues. The RBI takes the rate into consideration when making policy decisions.