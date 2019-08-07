India slashes rates again to lowest level in 9 years

MUMBAI -- India's Monetary Policy Committee has cut its key interest rate to counter slowdowns in industrial growth, exports and consumption, joining other central banks in the Asia-Pacific region that have leaned on the monetary easing lever.

The six-member committee, headed by Reserve Bank of India Gov. Shaktikanta Das, brought down the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4% on Thursday. The rate is now at its lowest level in nine years.

It was the fourth bimonthly meeting in a row at which rates were slashed and the fourth time since Das became governor. The four reductions have brought the rate 110 basis points lower.

The cut is largely in line with economists' expectations, especially since the committee changed its stance to "accommodative" from "neutral" and also shifted its focus to growth support from inflation management.

Economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 6.8% in the financial year ended March. In the quarter through that month, year-on-year growth came in at 5.8%, the lowest reading since March 2014. Growth in core infrastructure was around 3.6% in the quarter ended June, while export growth fell to 1.7%.

The World Bank dropped India one place, to seventh, in its 2018 gross domestic product ranking. India's GDP came in at $2.72 trillion. The slip in the ranking is a nudge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set a target for India to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Inflation, however, was at 3.18% in June, below the Reserve Bank's medium-term target of 4%.

"The recent growth and inflation narrative has largely played in favor of a countercyclical monetary stance. While the recent inflation prints are in line with RBI estimates, the secular softening of core inflation momentum was noteworthy," research company Edelweiss said in a note. "While one more cut beyond August looks likely, further cuts look to be more data-dependent. The new wildcard however for the MPC will be a sudden change in global risk appetite and swings in FX space."

India's move is broadly in line with a wave of global easing, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. The U.S. Federal Reserve last week slashed its policy rate for the first time in a decade. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered its official cash rate by 50 basis points to a record low of 1%. In July, the central banks of Indonesia and Australia cut their policy rates.