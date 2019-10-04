India trims policy rate for fifth time in row to 9-year low

MUMBAI -- The Reserve Bank of India-led Monetary Policy Committee on Friday initiated another rate cut -- this time trimming the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15% -- to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to revive the sluggish economy.

The move is largely in line with economists' expectations. Before the latest move, the six-member committee had reduced the repo rate through four continuous sessions by 110 basis points, bringing the rate that commercial banks pay on loans from the RBI to its lowest point since 2010.

The latest cut comes amid a string of bad economic news. In the quarter through June, India's gross domestic product grew at a 5% clip, its slowest pace in the past six years. Early last week it was announced that an index tracking eight core sectors like electricity, coal and fertilizer contracted 0.5% in August, its first slippage in 52 months.

While expecting the RBI to maintain a dovish policy stance, the Indian government has announced a slew of economy-boosting measures, including a substantial cut in corporate tax rates, additional financial support for banks and creating a road map for consolidating the banking sector. In addition, it has introduced measures to promote exports and has released sector-specific initiatives meant to boost consumer demand, beginning with autos and real estate.

In a report issued before the latest rate cut, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research said, "We expect the RBI['s] MPC to cut 15 [basis points] in December." If global growth further slows, it expects the committee to "cut another 50 [basis points from the rate] to 4.5% by September 2020."