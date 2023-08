JAKARTA -- Indonesia's economy grew 5.17% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, accelerating from a revised 5.04% expansion in the January-March quarter, the country's statistics agency said on Monday, buoyed by strong consumer spending during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the following holidays.

The latest gross domestic product figure was the highest in three quarters and beat the median forecast of 4.93% growth in a recent Reuters poll of economists.