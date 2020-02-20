Indonesia cuts key rate amid coronavirus concerns

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate for the first time in four months, as concerns grow over the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy.

Bank Indonesia lowered its benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%. Sixteen of 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters had anticipated the move.

Indonesia has yet to record any cases of the virus. All 238 Indonesians evacuated in January from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, tested negative after a two-week quarantine period. But with direct flights to and from mainland China suspended, the holiday island of Bali is suffering from hotel cancellations.

Bali welcomed 1.1 million Chinese visitors in 2019 -- around 20% of all arrivals, and more than twice the total in 2014. Tourism makes up 6% of Indonesia's gross domestic product.

China is Indonesia's main trade partner, and its impending virus-triggered slowdown is set to drag on the archipelago's economy. The Center of Reform on Economics, a local think tank, said in a report that a 1% fall in China's growth translates to 0.3% slide in Indonesia.

Indonesia was already suffering from decelerating growth. The country's real GDP grew 5.02% last year, down from 5.17% in 2018, despite the central bank lowering its key rate by a combined 100 basis points.

The country is relatively shielded from the global economic slowdown, as it lacks deep integration with international supply chains. But it is a resource exporter, and declines in commodity prices brought on by weaker global demand have hurt the economy. Data also show that growth in private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's GDP, remains lackluster.

Heavy infrastructure spending by the government of President Joko Widodo has not been able to lift Indonesia's growth rate significantly, with the figure hovering around 5% during his first five-year term, which began in 2014. Some experts say the country needs an annual growth rate of around 6% to ensure there are enough jobs for people entering the labor market each year.

To boost economic growth, the government has put forward a draft omnibus law on job creation and investment, which packages a number of legal revisions into a single vote. Among the proposed changes is the opening up of almost all business sectors to foreign investment, and making it easier for startups to hire foreign talent.