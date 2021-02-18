Indonesia cuts key rate in bid to revive COVID-hit economy

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three months as it seeks to shore up an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut the seven-day reverse repo rate to 3.50% from the previous 3.75%, bringing the rate to the lowest since at least 2016 when the central bank began using the rate as its benchmark.

Twenty-one of 30 analysts polled by Reuters expected the 25 basis points cut, while the remainder had forecast the bank to stand pat.

The central bank lowered its benchmark five times last year by a cumulative 125 basis points, with the last cut coming in November.

Indonesia's economy shrunk last year for the first time in more than two decades, plunging 2.07% from a year earlier -- a marked downturn from 2019 when it recorded growth of 5.02%. This was the first contraction since 1998, during the peak of the Asian Financial Crisis.

Indonesia continues to be the Southeast Asia nation hardest hit by COVID-19. The government is placing its hopes on a speedy economic recovery through mass vaccinations and is on the verge of completing the first phase of the rollout, under which at least a single shot is given to 1.5 million healthcare workers.

Jakarta also recently increased the budget for its national economic recovery program, which includes funds for the vaccination program, to 688.33 trillion rupiah ($49.5 billion) from an original 372.3 trillion rupiah.

The government hopes that loose monetary conditions, along with more fiscal spending and a swift vaccination rollout can get the economy back to growth for this year. For 2021, the government is expecting real GDP to expand between 4.5% and 5.5%.

Meanwhile, the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office projects Indonesia will record 4.9% growth this year, but said "downside risks stem from uncertainties in the pandemic trajectory over the short-run."

"Current elevated infection rates and the retightened, albeit targeted [restrictions on social movement] are likely to weigh on the pace of rebound in the short term... An uncertain pandemic outlook in the short-term may also trigger shifts in investors' sentiment, and expose Indonesia to the possibility of capital flow volatility, in light of a shallow capital market that still relies on foreign investors," it said.