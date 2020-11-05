Indonesia falls into recession for first time in two decades

JAKARTA -- Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The country's real gross domestic product plunged 3.49% in the three months ended September from a year earlier, according to data released on Thursday. The slowdown follows a 5.32% contraction in the previous quarter, plunging the archipelago into a recession -- defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

This is the first time Indonesia's economy has experienced consecutive contractions since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. The country then recorded five consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth from the first quarter of 1998 through the first quarter of 1999, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The decline was steeper than the 3% contraction forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists. President Joko Widodo had said earlier in the week that he expected third-quarter GDP to contract more than 3%.

Economists had initially forecast a stronger recovery in the three months ended September, but were forced to downgrade estimates after the country tightened restrictions as COVID-19 cases rose.

Indonesia has the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia. As of Wednesday, it had reported 421,731 cases and 14,259 deaths. Jakarta accounts for a quarter of the infections.

The country has also been rocked by protests on the controversial omnibus law, which the president signed into force on Monday. The law seeks to reduce red tape to increase investment. Widodo sees the law as crucial to reigniting economic growth and jobs.

However, labor unions, students and Islamic organizations have raised concerns about the law, which they say damages workers' rights -- an issue given added urgency by the millions of jobless due to the pandemic.

Bank Indonesia, the country's central bank, said last week that further interest rate cuts remain an option. The bank has cut its benchmark rate by 100 basis points this year, but stood pat in each of its last four monetary policy meetings.