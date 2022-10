JAKARTA -- Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday for a third consecutive month as it intensifies the fight against inflation, bringing the rate to its highest since February 2020.

Bank Indonesia hiked its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75, as expected by many analysts. According to Reuters, 17 of 30 economists had forecast a 50 basis point hike, while the rest expected 25 basis points.