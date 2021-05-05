Indonesia posts fourth straight quarterly GDP contraction

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's economy shrunk for the fourth straight quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic remains a drag on Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Real gross domestic product fell 0.74% year-on-year in the three months ended March, data released Wednesday showed, a marked improvement from the previous quarter when the economy shrunk 2.19%. The figure matched that in a Reuters poll of 22 analysts.

Indonesia has kept new daily COVID-19 cases at around 5,000 in recent months, but the economy continues to suffer as mobility restrictions remain in place.

While GDP growth is expected to rebound strongly in the coming quarters, albeit from a low-base effect, risks remain for the country's economy.

The government has already cut the number of holidays during Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan in mid-May to five from eight, and has halted sea, land, air and rail travel during the celebration period. That is expected to dampen consumption in what would normally be a period of heightened spending.

Bank Indonesia in its April meeting lowered its annual GDP growth forecast for this year to 4.15%-5.1% from 4.3%-5.3%.

The government is pinning its economic hopes on a mass vaccination program. Started in January, more than 12 million people had received at least one shot as of Tuesday. A vaccination rate of 4.5% is much higher than regional peers Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. The government is aiming to reach herd immunity by vaccinating 182 million, or roughly 70% of its population, by March next year.

However, "vaccine embargoes by vaccine-producing countries that are seeing sharp increases in their own infection rates could potentially slow Indonesia's vaccination program," said Aldian Taloputra, senior economist at Standard Chartered. "The country has received 73 million doses so far, or an equivalent average 18 million doses per month; this number needs to be doubled to reach the vaccination target."

The archipelago has recently seen its first cases of more infectious Indian strain of COVID-19. With the efficacy of the vaccinations on the mutated strains still largely unknown, the government is striking a cautious tone.

"We must always be vigilant and not rush to loosen health protocols," Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Economic Minister, told a news conference on Monday. "These mutations are included in the WHO variant of concern because of their relatively high transmission rates. We need to limit the spread [at the current level]."