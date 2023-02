JAKARTA -- Indonesia's economy returned to pre-pandemic growth in 2022, as the government eased COVID restrictions and businesses got back into gear.

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.31% in 2022 from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, up from a 3.69% expansion in 2021. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had previously forecast growth of 5.2% to 5.3% for 2022.