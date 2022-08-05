ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Indonesia's economy expands 5.44% in 2nd quarter

Strong exports, private spending spur growth

Higher commodity price helped Indonesia's economy to expand in April-June quarter.   © Reuters
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's gross domestic product rose 5.44% in the April to June quarter, the country's statistics agency announced Friday, buoyed by exports and strong consumer spending during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Economic growth held steady in Southeast Asia's largest economy in the second quarter of the year, according to data released by Statistics Indonesia. While the economy grew by 5.01% on the year in January to March, growth in the April to June quarter accelerated.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close