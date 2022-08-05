Indonesia's economy expands 5.44% in 2nd quarter

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's gross domestic product rose 5.44% in the April to June quarter, the country's statistics agency announced Friday, buoyed by exports and strong consumer spending during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Economic growth held steady in Southeast Asia's largest economy in the second quarter of the year, according to data released by Statistics Indonesia. While the economy grew by 5.01% on the year in January to March, growth in the April to June quarter accelerated.