NUSANTARA, Indonesia -- More than two hours by air from Jakarta, and another two-hour drive from Balikpapan airport, a new city is appearing the middle of Borneo Island's vast rainforest.

Next August, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will shift some government functions to the new capital, Nusantara. Widodo plans to hold next year's Aug. 17 Independence Day celebration outside the new presidential palace, just before his term ends in October 2024.