Indonesian palm oil farmers see a bleak future

MEDAN, Indonesia -- The past few months have been challenging for palm oil farmer Albertus Wawan.

The owner of a 5-hectare plantation in Sekadau Regency, West Kalimantan, this year was first hit by Indonesia's palm oil export ban. In April the government announced it would attempt to curb rising cooking oil prices by keeping the raw material to itself.

Crude palm oil is a key ingredient in cooking oil. Rather than bring down prices of the staple, though, the ban caused the price of Wawan's palm fruit bunches to collapse.

"I used to make around 4,000 rupiah (27 cents) per kilogram for my fresh fruit bunches," Wawan told Nikkei Asia, "but then the price dropped to about 2,000 rupiah, and that's not a fair price."

The ban has since been overturned, and exports are picking up again. Wawan and his smallholder palm oil business should be turning a corner, too. Instead, he faces a new problem, one that threatens more severe consequences: a lack of chemical fertilizer.

Palm oil farmer Albertus Wawan says that without fertilizer, his future is bleak. (Photo courtesy of Albertus Wawan)

"Fertilizer is difficult to obtain," he said, "and when you can find it it is really expensive because the [materials] that go into it come from overseas, usually Russia."

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, many Indonesian palm farmers did not know Russia was the world's main exporter of nitrogen-based fertilizer and the second largest exporter of phosphorus- and potassium-based fertilizers, nor that neighboring Belarus is also a key chemical fertilizer exporter.

But now, with Western sanctions against Russia and Belarus in place, fertilizer exports are at a standstill, and palm farmers are starting to feel the bite.

In West Kalimantan, Wawan said that the price of fertilizer has increased from around 700,000 rupiah ($47) per per 50 kilogram to more than 1.2 million rupiah ($81), and that managing to procure it at all is cause for celebration.

On June 10, Boubaker Ben-Belhassen, the director of the Food and Agriculture Organization's Markets and Trade Division, said the impacted exports of wheat and other food commodities from Ukraine and Russia, "risk leaving between 11 million and 19 million more people with chronic hunger over the next year."

He singled out issues with grains, cooking oils and fertilizer as potential causes, while adding that Asian countries, including Bangladesh and Indonesia, were being "highly impacted."

Indonesian palm oil farmers in May take part in a protest demanding that the government end its palm oil export ban. Indonesia lifted the embargo on May 23. © Reuters

The Russia-Ukraine war, the reactionary sanctions placed on Russia and the ensuing supply disruptions are not the only factors at play, according to Adinova Fauri, an economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia.

"The increase in fertilizer prices has also occurred because of increased pressure on commodity prices due to the economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis, including ingredients in the fertilizer itself," he said. "Another issue is inward-looking policies which are occurring all over the world, such as China also banning fertilizer exports. [This] is increasingly adding pressure on the world's supply and causing prices to continue to rise."

Experts say there is little farmers can actually do to battle rising fertilizer prices. The escalation is particularly hard on owners of palm plantations as oil palm fruit is harvested year-round. This means the soil in which it grows needs to be carefully monitored and cared for so that it does not become depleted.

"Oil palm needs a lot of maintenance," said Uli Arta Siagian, a forestry and plantations campaigner at the environmental nonprofit WALHI. "Every three months you have to give it fertilizer. If you don't fertilize enough, then yields can be disappointing, so farmers are forced to have to buy fertilizer if they want to take care of their crops and ensure a good quality product."

Siagian added that while the government has offered to subsidize fertilizer in some cases, smallholder farmers often do not benefit from such largesse as it does not trickle down to the village level. "The state should be able to guarantee the price of fertilizer and fertilizer supplies," Siagian told Nikkei. "And we shouldn't be reliant on other countries for such products when we have the potential to produce our own."

Farmers could use the current situation to swap out chemical fertilizer for more eco-friendly organic fertilizer, but doing so, Siagian said, would require another kind of commodity, patience. "[We] need farmers who are ready to wait longer," she said. "However, farmers need to make pragmatic choices."

In Jambi Province on the island of Sumatra, Vincentius Haryono, who owns a 4-hectare plantation, said the price of fertilizer has risen from around 300,000 rupiah per 50 kg to more than 800,000 rupiah.

"If we can't afford to buy fertilizer or can't find it," Haryono said, "then we need to find other kinds of fertilizer like organic compost, which is 2,000 rupiah per kilogram. But it is not optimal, especially for oil palm, which needs a lot of potassium."

East Kalimantan farmer Wawan says his future is bleak if fertilizer prices do not start to stabilize.

"In the end what will happen is that farmers will decide not to use fertilizer anymore and not take care of their plantations properly," he said. "This means production will decrease and cause problems with supply. Perhaps not now but in the next year we will notice that the quality of fresh fruit bunches has declined and that farmers are not able to harvest as much palm fruit."

Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil. If harvests in the nation fall because of a lack of fertilizer, the chain reaction could disrupt global supply chains all over again, Siagian, the forestry and plantations campaigner, said.

"In the future," she said, "new wars will not be about countries bombing each other but about fights for energy, food and water."