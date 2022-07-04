TOKYO -- Economists have raised 2022 growth forecasts for Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand as they expect growth in the first half of the year to be higher than forecast, thanks to a relaxation of COVID restrictions. However, there are downward revisions to forecasts for the latter half of 2022 for each country due to concerns about slowing economies following the U.S. interest rate hike and ongoing inflation.
Economy
Inflation, U.S. rate hikes weigh on ASEAN economy: JCER/Nikkei survey
Economists expect slowdown in second half of 2022 despite fewer COVID curbs