As Indians' income shrinks, so do the products they buy

BENGALURU -- Sunita Vaishnav drew solace in her belief that a bag of aloo bhujia -- a humble snack-turned-indulgence now that Indians are pinching pennies -- had escaped the brunt of inflation. Her relief, however, turned out to be mistaken. While her 10-rupee (13-cent) pack of deep-fried shredded potatoes wasn't becoming dearer, a shopkeeper explained, it was growing lighter.

A cook at four households in a tony south Bangalore neighborhood, Vaishnav didn't have an inkling that Haldiram's, India's largest traditional snack maker, was putting fewer potato strings in each bag.

This despite buying a pack almost every other day on her walk home from work.

"Nobody told me that the weight [of the pack] has been reduced," Vaishnav said. "For a bit, I felt like a fool."

That emotion dissipated with a shrug of the shoulders and another realization. "I have come to terms with [the reduced weight] because I don't at least need to pay more for this little joy, which I can still afford amid everything becoming expensive."

Aloo bhujia hit the taste buds with a spicy tang, which suits the Indian palette. The crisps are light, and many Indians make a midmorning or evening snack of them.

Vaishnav's awakening to this alternative method of raising prices and her eventual acceptance of it is one example of how Indian consumers and corporations are finding ways to keep expenses from ballooning now that inflation has gripped economies around the world.

A steady surge in prices for raw materials -- India's wholesale price inflation in April stood at a decade high of 15.08% -- has prompted the country's biggest food and consumer goods makers, including HUL, Britannia, Dabur, Haldiram's and Nestle, among others, to shrink the sizes of value packs. With "magic price points" from 1 rupee to 10 rupees, these offerings account for the bulk of the consumption by hundreds of millions of less affluent Indians.

According to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, HUL's 20-rupee, 135-gram Vim dishwashing bar is 13% lighter than it was before inflation hit. The smallest pack of Nestle's Maggi noodles, which had been priced at 10 rupees for 110 grams, now costs 12 rupees for 70 grams. The 10-rupee pack of Parle G biscuits has shrunk about 21%, to 110 grams.

Vaishnav's 10-rupee pack of Haldiram's aloo bhujia is now about 23% lighter.

While price hikes seem inevitable under the current circumstances, analysts say producers need to exercise caution now that their customers are growing price sensitive. A steep hike could dampen sales, they say.

Market researcher NielsenIQ estimates that consumption in rural markets dropped 5.3% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, the biggest fall in the past three quarters. The sluggishness was a result of an 11.9% year-on-year price hike for consumer goods in rural markets, NielsenIQ says.

"The reason companies are shrinking packs is very simple," said Manoj Menon, head of research at ICICI Securities. "Consumers can't afford to pay more. In times like these, where you can't increase the price of value packs or reduce the weight beyond a point, the bigger packs become expensive to maintain overall profitability."

Menon analyzes consumer spending on staples and discretionary items.

According to government estimates, India's per capita income stood at 91,481 rupees for the fiscal year ended March 22, lower than the 94,270 rupees of two years earlier, when COVID struck.

Earning less than they used to, Indians are also having to pay more for an array of goods. Consumer price inflation in the country in April increased to an almost eight-year high of 7.8% and has been above the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6% for four consecutive months.

For consumer goods companies, the value seekers are hard to ignore.

At HUL, India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with sales of 514.72 billion rupees in the financial year ending this past March, value packs accounted for about 30% of turnover. At Britannia, India's largest biscuit maker, which clocked sales of 139.44 billion rupees during the same period, the packs brought in about half of all revenue.

Varun Berry, managing director at Britannia, told analysts that "low unit price points in a country like India are impossible to vacate." Despite the reduction in weight, value pack buyers haven't moved to heavier packages that are priced higher.

The value-pack market is "fairly large and it continues to be in a country like this where you have a lot of bottom of the pyramid consumers. [The value pack] continues to be a staple for a lot of consumers in a lot of parts of the country," Berry said, adding that the company isn't ruling out a further reduction in weight. It could also increase the price of products by another 10% during the financial year ending March 2023, on top of a similar increase last fiscal year.

Similarly, at Dabur India, products across the shampoo, hair oil and oral care categories that are priced from 1 rupee to 20 rupees performed "significantly better" compared to larger packs "with an exception of e-commerce and modern trade," CEO Mohit Malhotra said during an analyst call. The company increased prices by 5.6% in the January-March quarter.

HUL, which increased prices by about 10% last fiscal year, said for value packs, which are considered "price locked," the company's "preferred mode of taking price increase is by reducing grammage," according to it's chief financial officer Ritesh Tiwari.

"We are revisiting our offerings at certain price points and are adding bridge packs to provide better value to our consumers while ensuring affordability," Tiwari told analysts.